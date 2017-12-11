Coronation Street: Michelle revealed to be the Bistro thief!
Will Kate and Rana realise who has just tried to raid the bar?
Coronation Street’s Michelle Connor has tonight been revealed to be behind the raid on the Bistro – but is her crime about to be exposed?
The first episode of Monday’s double bill saw a desperate Michelle carry out a robbery on the premises after learning that partner Robert had gambled away all of the company’s money.
In the run-up to the heist, Michelle was seen deliberately breaking the Bistro’s card machine, a move that forced all the punters into paying with cash.
Taking advantage of the fact that the till was now full of banknotes, Michelle then snuck back in after hours - now clad in black and with her face concealed – and started putting all the night’s takings into a holdall.
But little did Michelle realise that Kate and Rana were enjoying a romantic tryst in the bar just as she was prising open the cash drawer.
In an attempt to stop the masked assailant in their tracks, Kate ended up smashing her in the face with a wine bottle, a move that sent Michelle crashing to the floor.
So will Kate and Rana now realise who was trying to rob the Bistro? And will Michelle’s scheme end up backfiring in spectacular fashion?
