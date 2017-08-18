Dynevor has been a mainstay on Coronation Street since 1986, with her character Sally now set to refocus on her political aspirations after being viciously trolled earlier this year.

Speaking about whether she becomes more like Sally the longer she plays her, Dynevor said: "I'm getting so like her, it's awful. I'm morphing into her. I even have a husband called Tim [Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor].

"I can be making a phone call to, say, a decorator and I’ll say, 'I won’t be there but Tim will be' and I’ll hear a little snigger on the other end of the line. I wouldn’t wear her clothes though – if I go to a photoshoot and there’s anything resembling Sally, I want to cry."

More like this

The actress was talking on the occasion of Coronation Street gracing the front cover of RT in order to mark producer Kate Oates's one-year anniversary on the soap.

Asked about the refocusing on storylines that put the female characters in the spotlight, Dynevor commented: "I feel that Coronation Street is the only programme on TV that is so women-focused. The men are useless – just look at Tim. You couldn’t ask him for help with anything!

"And having a woman producer is good in that you do get much stronger female characters coming through. For me, I’ve been able to portray Sally in a more three-dimensional way and show her vulnerability."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.