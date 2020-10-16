“I don’t think Maria’s ever going to find her Prince Charming and certainly not in Gary,” she said.

“At the moment she’s wearing blinkers and trying to see the best in him and she thinks that she’s won the jackpot with him, but I think it’s all gonna come out in the wash as they say.”

Word on The Street(s) and gossip from The Square We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Longchambon, who celebrated her 20-year anniversary on the cobbles earlier in 2020, also voiced her thoughts about the soap soon reaching its 60th year on the air.

“That’s just insane, isn’t it?" she reflected. “When I joined I was there for the 40th anniversary special […] 60 years is just mind-blowing.”

To celebrate Coronation Street's 60th anniversary milestone, ITV is planning a full week of celebrations this December (the actual anniversary being on 9th December). This will see several ongoing storylines reaching their gripping conclusion, including the end of Yasmeen’s trial over the attempted murder of her abusive husband Geoff.

Coronation Street legends William Roache (Ken Barlow) and Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner) are returning to the show for its anniversary specials.

Coronation Street debuted on the channel in 1960, making it the longest-running TV serial drama in the world with over 10,000 episodes

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.