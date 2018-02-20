How come she ends up back at Tassels?

She knows that Tassels has a new owner, so she asks her friend Sam if she thinks she would be able to get an audition. She goes down to the bar and asks the new manager and he agrees to take her on.

Bethany leaves her job at the salon

Is she pleased to be back lap dancing?

Well, the club has changed from what it was like and she notices that the girls are wearing much skimpier outfits. The manager hands her one of the bikinis, but she says she's brought her own clothes to wear. She still wants to call the shots, but she gets the sense that it might not be like it was when Lulu was running it.

What happens when she starts dancing?

The new owner makes her go and dance for one specific table of men out on a stag night and they are very hands on. They try to grab her and no one tells them to stop. When she worked for Lulu it was very much a no touching policy. The men are getting up very close and she starts to feel very panicky.

Why does she think she sees Nathan?

The stag in the group starts getting really close and in her face and she has a total panic attack and a flashback to when she was with Nathan and his gang and all she can see in her head is Nathan.

Bethany thinks she sees Nathan

How does she react?

It's pure instinct - she grabs a bottle and smashes it on the table then glasses him with it. It's very quick, she doesn’t even have time to think about it- and the next thing he’s bleeding everywhere and the police have been called.

What happens at the police station?

Bethany is charged with GBH. She's very upset and Sarah suggests that she needs to get some help and go back for more counselling, but initially she's not sure and doesn’t think it can help her. She's at a real low at this point.

How do you think this whole experience has changed her?

It has changed her forever. And the lap dancing chapter has been another part of her journey. She was doing it because she felt like she was in control and now she knows that she wasn’t and that she put herself in more danger and is potentially going to have a criminal record.

Bethany's arrest impacts Craig

How is this going to affect her relationship with Craig?

Well, Craig blames himself and it starts to trigger his OCD. She notices he's behaving strangely, but she doesn’t understand. Hopefully, she can be there for him once she realises what he's going through.