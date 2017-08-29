With the sparks flying between the pair, Rana soon feels surplus to requirements and loses her temper. And worse is to come when - the next day - she discovers that Kate and Imogen spent the night together. Cue a showdown in the Bistro that looks set to get heated...

So, why is Rana getting so annoyed? Is it because she doesn't like Kate's taste in girlfriends? Or might it be because she herself might be harbouring feelings for Kate?

Might the words 'love triangle' be ringing loud in the ears of Corrie fans by the time these scenes air?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

