Kate Connor looks set to find herself caught between two warring women in next week's Coronation Street after she falls for a Weatherfield newcomer.

Advertisement

Kate will be seen going on a girls' night out with Rana and attracting the interest of a girl by the name of Imogen (played by Melissa Johns).

06_09_CORO_IMOGEN_KATE_RANA_01

With the sparks flying between the pair, Rana soon feels surplus to requirements and loses her temper. And worse is to come when - the next day - she discovers that Kate and Imogen spent the night together. Cue a showdown in the Bistro that looks set to get heated...

03_09_CORO_KATE_IMOGEN_RANA_03

So, why is Rana getting so annoyed? Is it because she doesn't like Kate's taste in girlfriends? Or might it be because she herself might be harbouring feelings for Kate?

Might the words 'love triangle' be ringing loud in the ears of Corrie fans by the time these scenes air?

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement