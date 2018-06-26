The new mum didn't have long to wait when Johnny arrived at the bar and gloated about what he'd done. Putting two and two together, Eva then realised that Liz must have told the Connor family patriarch about what had gone on. As an act of retaliation, Toyah then dismissed Liz, while Eva advised Moira to take similar action due to the breach of patient confidentiality. Cliffhanger scenes then saw Eva tell Johnny that he will never see his grandchild again.

Due to continuing World Cup coverage, Coronation Street fans will now have to wait until Friday to discover what happens next. But what we can reveal is that Johnny will be seen apologising to Liz for getting her the sack. In response, Liz feels that she can't hold back any longer and tells Johnny that she loves him. But how will Johnny react?

