Speaking to OK! Magazine, Kirk Sutherland actor, Andy Whyment, revealed that it will not be on the cards, and has freely admitted that he couldn't be happier to hear it.

"We're not doing a live episode for this anniversary, but I'm glad about that. You can't win. People watch it for the mistakes and if you don't make any mistakes, people accuse us of not really filming live. I've done two live episodes now, I don't want to do another one."

The show went live in 2010 in a dramatic episode

So while we may not be getting a live episode, we should still have a lot to celebrate when the show hits the big 60 at the end of the year. Although COVID-19 has thrown those plans up in the air, with the Coronation Street cast returning to filming in June, hopefully, that gives them enough time to plan a proper celebration.

Whyment also revealed that when they all do get back to work, the show may look different with The Rovers Return joining every other pub around the country in keeping its doors shut. "We won't be able to do big group scenes, like where everyone is in the Rovers. And if pubs haven't reopened by then, we won't be able to do any scenes in the Rovers at all."

