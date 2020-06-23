This week, they get the news they have dreaded when they are told that not only does he have it, but there is no cure.

Steve and Leanne are both devastated and she immediately asks for a second opinion, unable to accept the news she has been given.

Things then get worse for Leanne when she accidentally damages her relationship with Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) while processing the shocking revelation.

He overhears her talking and is dismayed to hear her say that Oliver is the only thing she wants and that when he passes away, she will be left with nothing.

This coincides with Simon heading off to take an exam and the frustrations lead him to make a decision that causes Leanne more hurt.

Toyah lends Leanne a shoulder following the diagnosis

Despite her apology and explanation as to why she said the things she did, Simon does not want to hear it and announces that he is moving back in with his father, Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne). This later leads to a tense confrontation between Peter and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) with Nick sure that Peter had a hand in taking Simon away.

As for Leanne, she is exhausted from all the stress of the last few weeks and tells Steve that Oliver can stay with him for the night. But with everything going wrong for her, how will Leanne cope, and can she fix her relationship with Simon?

To learn more about mitochondrial disease, visit The Lily Foundation who have been working closely with Coronation Street throughout Oliver's storyline.

