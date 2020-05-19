After being rushed to the hospital following his worst fit yet, Oliver was heavily sedated to get it to stop and has not woken up since.

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) have been worried sick and when they learn that he could have mitochondrial disease, they process the news differently.

Steve, learning that there are different strains to the life-limiting condition that are less severe, tries to remain optimistic whilst Leanne is unable to share the sentiment- something that Steve himself struggles to keep up for long.

We will soon see that the news continues to be bleak for them all as the doctor starts discussing reducing Oliver's sedation - a move that brings with it yet another cruel blow.

The doctor tells them there is a chance Oliver could wake up with brain damage after what he has been through and, for Leanne in particular, this is something they struggle to process.

Leanne shuts herself off to the possibility and makes it clear she fully believes her son will make a full recovery. When Oliver does come too and says "mummy", she takes this as a sign that all is well but Steve and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) are not so easily convinced.

With no update imminent due to the test results taking several weeks to come back, it is going to be a long wait until they get the answers they desperately need.

The soap has worked closely with charity the Lily Foundation who fund research into the disease, including the search for a cure, and support families who have experienced it. The organisation was formed by Liz Curtis in 2007 in memory of her daughter Lily, who died from the illness at just eight months old.

For information about the disease and support available, visit www.thelilyfoundation.org.uk.

