Leanne makes a final decision about Harvey on Coronation Street – will he be sent down?

The horrific time that Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) has been having thanks to drug lord Harvey (Will Mellor) looks like it could be set to come to an end soon after tonight’s Coronation Street.

Viewers were delighted to see Leanne decide to take a stand against her tormentor but for a while, it looked like she would bow down to the threats – especially when a gunshot sounded from a car driving past Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) that left her terrified that they had been killed.

Luckily, both emerged unscathed (although the social distancing filming problems reared their ugly head when nobody was able to get close to young Sam after the shooting) and Sam was smart enough to make a mental note of the number plate as it sped off.

Also caught up in the drama was Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) who had made several attempts to talk to Leanne to warn her about what was coming – something that caused Leanne to rethink her stance on her after her recent deceitful behaviour.

But danger soon came Sharon’s way too when her plot to flee Weatherfield was thwarted by Rhys who made an unexpected arrival to her secret hideout.

The incident with Sam, who has already been caught up in all this after being kidnapped, was more than enough for his mother, Natasha (Rachel Leskovac) to take action and, realising how unsafe Nick is to be around, she made it clear that they will no longer have anything to do with him while all this is going on.

As for Leanne, after everything she has been through, she decided that enough was enough and she was no longer going to live in fear.

While speaking to Nick she made her plans clear, she will go to court and she will do whatever it takes to make sure that Harvey is sent down for a long time. But with that court appearance set to air next week, will Harvey get what is coming to him, or is Leanne about to put everyone in even more danger?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.