Leanne and Steve's concerns started when Oliver began experiencing terrifying fits, the most recent of which landed the child in the hospital where doctors are able to work out what is wrong with him. "He goes to the hospital and the medics are quite concerned as to why he's having these fits, and they can't stop it".

Eventually, the sinister reason behind what he is going through is revealed with Danson saying: "We eventually get the diagnosis for what's wrong with him and it becomes devastating for everyone involved."

The cast are fully behind this latest story and the team at Corrie have been working closely with the Lily Foundation who help those suffering from mitochondrial disorders, in order to ensure they raise awareness and tell the story correctly.

Corrie boss, Iain MacLeod, recently spoke to us and told us that the repercussions of this story will be felt by many characters. Steve and Leanne will grow closer as a result, with their respective partners feeling increasingly isolated. Also, expect more screentime for Toyah (Georgia Taylor) who will be heavily involved in what happens after previously being somewhat underused of late.

