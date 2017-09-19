The upcoming drama sees the trio hatch a plan to get Will out of the house for a business meeting with Michelle, lifting his keys from his pocket in the process.

After Steve makes a copy of the keys, he and Leanne head to Will's home to find evidence while Michelle keeps the man himself busy at the Bistro.

But have they bitten off more than they can chew and will they get what they need before Will returns?

Commenting to RadioTimes.com about what lies ahead, Kym Marsh said viewers can expect “weirdness” and “terror”, promising that fans will be “on the edge of their seats”.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below. Beneath that, there's an interview with Kym Marsh from the set of the Street

