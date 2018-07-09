The battle between Eva and the Connors looks set to take a sinister turn in next week's episodes of Coronation Street when baby Susie is snatched. A dramatic new trailer released by the ITV soap sees Eva breaking down at a Weatherfield police press conference while Leanne makes a plea for Susie's safe return. But who has taken the baby?

The prime suspect does, of course, have to be Connor family patriarch Johnny, who has made no secret of his plan to fight dirty when it comes to custody of Susie - the new promo even shows him raising a fist to wife Jenny after she brands him "deluded". Later on, Liz can be glimpsed telling Eva that "Johnny didn't come home last night". So has he done a runner with Eva's daughter?