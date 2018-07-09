Recent episodes of the ITV saw young Jack diagnosed with sepsis and scenes to be shown this evening will see the consultant break the news that it's spreading and that an amputation is now necessary. As can be seen in this new Corrie clip, Kevin also has the added pressure of having to cope with the reaction of Sophie, who now wants to sue the NHS over what has happened to her brother.

Speaking about the challenge of portraying Kevin's reaction in the aftermath of the operation, Le Vell added: "The writing is strong and from my point of view I hope it stands up and we make it as believable as possible, because there are families out there dealing with these emotions. It’s pure devastation for any parent facing this and like them, Kevin just can’t stop the tears. It’s his child and he feels powerless to help him."

