Kelly was introduced back in June 2019 when she came looking for errant dad Rick who had mysteriously disappeared. Gary had bumped off the shady loan shark in self-defence when he threatened to kill him if he didn't settle his secret debt, and buried him in the woods.

Deflecting suspicion about the factory roof collapse he caused that killed Rana Habeeb, Gary pinned the crime on Rick and convinced the cops dodgy Mr Neelan had been intimidating him then done a runner to Spain to avoid being caught.

That was the same story he spun to Kelly when she turned up at her father's office and she appeared to buy his lies, despite her suspicion at her dad suddenly cutting contact and failing to show up for their allotted weekend together as part of his co-parenting arrangement with his ex, Kelly's mum.

Guilty at leaving the girl without a father, Gaz then secretly took over paying the fees for her posh private school, which was Rick's responsibility.

Thinking he'd covered his tracks, Gary will now be nervous at Kelly's presence on the cobbles and wondering why she's no longer at swanky school Oakhill (incidentally the same education establishment snooty Sally Metcalfe sent daughter Rosie Webster to when she was a teen!).

Rick's corpse remains in the woodland shallow grave, but Corrie bosses have teased it will eventually be dug up at some point in the coming months - could Kelly's return spark a sequence of events that leads to Mr Windass being rumbled at long last?

Kelly is set to become an established part of Weatherfield's younger generation and will be involved in a major new storyline in which an explicit video of Asha is posted online without her consent by a boy she has a crush on.

Actress Gibson's handful of Corrie appearances last summer followed her roles in ITV's 2018 drama Butterfly opposite fellow soap alumni Anna Friel and Emmett J Scanlan, CBBC kids' football series Jamie Johnson, and Kay Mellor's BBC hit Love, Lies and Records in 2017.

