In this sneak-peek scene, Kayla is witnessed trying to convince Craig that Bethany has been lying to him and that she wasn't sexually exploited by the people she accused. Craig - his OCD worsening - tries to defend his friend, but then Kayla states she knows for a fact that one of the men had to be innocent. Reaching into her bag, Kayla then produces a framed photo of her and - yes, you've guessed it - PC Neil Clifton. You can watch Craig's reaction below - and see the episode in full on Wednesday.

