Scenes to be shown on Monday 8 January will then see a Kate realise that the relationship tensions are too much for her to handle and she opts to go and stay in Carla's house in Devon.

After breaking the news to the Nazirs, Rana begs Kate not to go, but their farewell is cut short by the arrival of Sophie.

Deeply upset, Kate tells Rana that she needs time away to get her head together and leaves the girls standing on the pavement outside the Rovers as her taxi pulls away. So is this it for #Kana?

