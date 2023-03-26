This week on Coronation Street , Daisy's (Charlotte Jordan) wedding day goes drastically wrong as evil stalker Justin (Andrew Still) sets out to get revenge for being turned down and embarrassed.

This article contains discussions around stalking and violence that some readers may find upsetting.

The storyline takes a cruel twist when Justin arrives at the Rovers on the morning of Daisy and Daniel's (Rob Mallard) wedding, carrying a bottle of acid.

This is the culmination of a long-running storyline which has seen Daisy repeatedly let down by authorities who refused to take her stalking claims seriously.

Speaking about playing the new twist, Still commented that he as an actor had no idea Justin would go so far, but following a clash in Victoria Gardens, Justin had made his mind made up.

"The wedding's obviously in his head, and for me, the breaking point is the clash in Victoria Gardens. I think that's probably the thing that sets him off. He crosses a boundary that hasn't really been crossed in a way before.

"He's finally starting to take all the things Daisy has been saying over the course of these weeks, that they're never going to be together and she doesn't want anything to do with them."

The actor continued: "As that's sinking in, his ego's damaged and it's all piling on top with this misplaced anger. And then he's also jealous about the wedding and his world is crumbling around him. He started to think in a way that she's hot-headed – and afterwards I think he's going to make all sorts of excuses to justify in his head why he did this. But it's definitely an act of hatred."

As for why he chooses such violence, Still thinks it all stems from a loss of control following the death of his mum.

"I think he's starting to see Daisy pushing against him which he's struggling to deal with and process because it doesn't line up with a narrative that he's got playing in his head," he explained. "He isn't dealing properly with the loss of his mum and this rejection is pushing him to make really poor choices which he uses to justify his decision making."

Coronation Street is working with the Katie Piper Foundation and Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) on the powerful story. Visit their websites for help and support around this issue.

