After learning its whereabouts, Shona does some more digging, the end result being that Josh's old training partner then turns up on the Street looking for him. As can be seen in this new clip released by ITV, Claire is quick to tell Josh that a woman called Shona called in to the gym asking questions.

Meanwhile, Shona dupes Josh’s old work colleague, Dec, into meeting up. When she pushes him for answers, Shona is horrified to realise that Josh raped Dec too. Just what will Shona do with this new-found information?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.