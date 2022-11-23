In tonight's episode (23rd November), young Hope found a stash of the books in their outhouse which Tyrone (Alan Halsall) had hidden out of her sight.

Troubled Hope Stape (played by Isabella Flanagan) has been going through a difficult time on Coronation Street following the publication of a book about her killer dad, John Stape (Graeme Howley).

Scheming Hope planned to make some money off her finding, and took the books into school.

Gathering some school colleagues around her, Hope began to tell them about her dad's crimes in a twisted attempt to glorify him.

She had the kids in the palm of her hand – making it the perfect time to start flogging the books, with the accompanying signature of Stape's daughter.

Pocketing £75 and enjoying a new found popularity at school, the troubled child set about her next trick.

After getting texts from her new "mates" who wanted to know more about her killer dad, Hope ominously shared that she was planning a "tribute" to the evil man.

Spoilers for this week revealed just what that tribute was – a dramatic performance of John's crimes, including a hammer and everything.

Has Hope gone too far this time? And can she get the help she so clearly needs?

