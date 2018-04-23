Flanagan - who is currently expecting her second child with partner Scott Sinclair - revealed she had just two days left of filming and that the prospect of exiting Weatherfield had left her teary eyed:

"I was really emotional – I’ve absolutely loved it going back. I’ve loved it so much it’s been brilliant. I’m really, really close to Sally [Dynevor] and so, so close to Brooke [Vincent] who plays my sister. I’ll miss seeing them on a daily basis. But obviously I’ll still them every few weeks or whatever."

Earlier this month, Flanagan stated that she would like to return s Rosie at some point in the future before adding: “just not sure when that will be.”

The character of Rosie made a much-publicised return in 2017 after five years away from Coronation Street. Speaking at the time, Flanagan said:

“I am having so much fun being back here playing Rosie again. The writing is hilarious and I can’t wait to see what Rosie is going to get up to.”

