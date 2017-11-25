But when Zeedan sends Rana and Kate to attend a food fair together, the trip ends up giving Ms Nazir the chance to confess how she truly feels.

You can get a sneak peek of the heartbreaking scene right here as Rana reveals that she can't stop thinking about Kate, but knows her parents would never speak to her again.

Seeing Rana in such turmoil, Kate's heart goes out to her. With the chemistry electric, will the pair finally give in to their feelings?

Watch the scene from Friday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

