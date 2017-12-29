But Corrie fans can expect all this to change in January when a frightened Seb tells Eileen that Pat isn't who she thinks he is, that he framed Anna for GBH and is hiding a gun in his toolbox!

A deeply concerned Eileen then arranges a prison visit to see Anna behind bars, but is left alarmed when the beleaguered Mrs Windass assures her that she never laid a finger on Seb and that Phelan is trying to frame her.

Later on, after heading back to Number 11, Eileen nervously opens her husband's tool box, but will her worst fears be confirmed? Or is Eileen destined to continue living in ignorance where Phelan's crimes are concerned?

