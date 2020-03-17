And his particular piece of advice will sound familiar to anyone who's been following the news, asking her: "You are singing happy birthday twice over in your head like I told you?"

Apparently the clip was part of a campaign to remind soap viewers of the importance of hand-washing amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ITV Studios creative director John Whiston told RadioTimes.com, "Because we script and shoot so far in advance we don't generally reflect contemporary issues.

"However we are going to use the soaps to remind people of important public health issues such as the need to wash their hands. We'll try and do more such messages going forward."

And some fans took to Twitter to praise the comment, with one viewer claiming: "Geoff may be truly evil, but he was right about hand washing pre-corona" and another adding: "Love it that Corrie are taking hand washing seriously! Best thing Geoff’s said in a long time."

