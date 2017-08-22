Scenes to be shown on Monday 28 August will see Gary breaking the news to a horrified Sarah that he’s heading back overseas, but lying about the risk being minimal.

Sarah seems convinced and, having forgiven her boyfriend, suggests to Gary that they have an afternoon lie down. But Gary is quick to make an excuse, leaving Sarah disappointed

However, once Sarah is out of the way, Gary winces with pain as he removes his T-shirt to reveal his badly bruised back and ribs. Is Gary’s work more dangerous than he’s making out.

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.