Coronation Street: Gary is back – but with a dangerous secret!
What trauma is Gary hiding from Sarah?
Gary Windass will return from the Ukraine in next week’s Coronation Street, full of assurances for Sarah that – from this point on – he’ll be putting her first.
But fresh problems will arise when Gary receives a call from Joe offering another gig in Ukraine in three days’ time, a proposal he accepts despite his obvious worries
Scenes to be shown on Monday 28 August will see Gary breaking the news to a horrified Sarah that he’s heading back overseas, but lying about the risk being minimal.
Sarah seems convinced and, having forgiven her boyfriend, suggests to Gary that they have an afternoon lie down. But Gary is quick to make an excuse, leaving Sarah disappointed
However, once Sarah is out of the way, Gary winces with pain as he removes his T-shirt to reveal his badly bruised back and ribs. Is Gary’s work more dangerous than he’s making out.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.
