Speaking about what happens next, actress Sair Khan says: "Alya does have an unexpected ally in Sarah, which is unlikely due to the history with Gary. Sarah is hired as Alya's PA and the factory workers wonder why they couldn't have applied for the job.

"So Alya hatches a plan and starts to treat Sarah like a slave. I love working with Tina [O'Brien] - she's the best. It's always nice to work with different people on the Street - sometimes you don't see some people for months and don't find out what they've been up to until you see it on screen."

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.