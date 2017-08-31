However, recent reports pointed to a very different upcoming diagnosis for the Street stalwart. Those anxious about spoilers might want to look away now, but it seems that Rita will be told by doctors that she has a brain tumour. And what's more - she's set to reject the idea of emergency surgery.

All of which has left devotees fretting that Rita could be in for a tragic exit from the show, hence a vocal #SaveRita campaign that has sprung up on Twitter.

Just check out these latest posts:

Here we have Rita (Barbara Knox) in her 1970s' heyday enjoying a trip to Majorca with the likes of Mavis, Bet and Deirdre.

The Kabin Paperboy statue is put to poignant use in this tweet:

The Coronation Street Blog thinks that Sally should make Save Rita a focal point of her mayoral campaign:

Nine examples as to why the Kabin legend is the only Rita that matters:

A look back through the decades, including her years as a nightclub chanteuse.

This, meanwhile, is bringing back nightmares!

Bet is putting past grievances with Rita to one side:

But not everyone feels the same way!

