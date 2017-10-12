The show boss - who is a former producer of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale - had been intending to leave in 2016, but stayed to help launch Corrie's sixth weekly episode.

“When the move to six episodes was announced I knew I should stay to help make that happen,” he added.

Speaking about his years at ITV, Roberts said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky to have worked on so many wonderful programmes and with so many brilliant colleagues during my time at ITV.

More like this

"Coronation Street is a special place and it’s been a huge privilege working on such an amazing programme with the greatest team in television."

In tribute to Roberts, John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the North for ITV Studios commented:

"Kieran has brought to both Coronation Street and Emmerdale his unrivalled eye for story and character and his own particular humour and humanity.

"You’d be hard pressed to find anyone in ITV who doesn’t deeply respect and admire Kieran. He’s one of the most conscientious, hardworking, clever and humane colleagues one could ever hope to have.

"Ally this to one of the keenest editorial eyes in the business and you have the consummate television executive.

"ITV has been fortunate to have him devoting his incredible energy, talent and his working life to the company for as long as he has."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers