After Eva told a stunned Adam of her plans, the local solicitor confided in Daniel, who advised him to follow his heart. Cue Adam surprising Eva just as she was about to leave with the news that he was going to leave with her. After Adam told Eva that he loved her, they left together – Eva having already left a note for a heartbroken Leanne and Toyah in which she revealed that she was going.

However, despite this looking like a final farewell, Eva will return with Adam and Susie in tow next Friday, just in time for the start of Aidan’s inquest.

After Eva gives her evidence, Eva says an emotional goodbye to Kate, the two of them united in their love for Aidan. And in a moment of contrition, Johnny also apologises for taking Susie.

But despite Toyah begging her to stay, Eva ultimately decides that her future must lie away from the Street. But will she be leaving in the company of Adam? Or will it just be her and Susie?

Speaking recently about what fans can expect to see in those final scenes, actress Catherine Tyldesley said: “Eva has closure and unity with the Connors. She makes peace with them, in as much as she says to them, ‘I want Susie to know who her father was, so you must come and visit me’. So that’s all really emotional and intense.”

