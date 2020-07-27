Opening up about how Geoff ruined her life with a chilling - and sadly familiar - campaign of psychological manipulation and coercive bullying, Elaine confessed she was in fact Philippa, the first Mrs Metcalfe. She changed her name when she escaped her former husband's clutches almost 50 years ago and was forced to leave her baby son behind - the baby who she had previously spied across the street all grown up with his father.

A shocked Alya realised the baby Elaine was talking about was actually Tim, who has spent his entire life believing Geoff's second wife, the late Tessa, was his mum.

Rushing off and refusing to relive her traumatic past as one of Geoff's victims, upset Elaine left Alya feeling she had lost her gran's last hope of freedom.

However, later this week Elaine changes her mind and agrees to help Yasmeen by giving evidence against Geoff, only to get cold feet again as she considers withdrawing her offer for fear of reprisals from her evil ex.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, Bartholomew acknowledged the Metcalfe family backstory would be explored, teasing: "Geoff has lied to Tim for years about the relationship with his mother, Geoff's first wife. I believe we'll exploring things between Geoff and Tim a little deeper, and learning more about their past could be key to how the storyline develops."

Since TV legend Wilcox was cast as Elaine, Corrie has teased her arrival would turn the coercive control storyline on its head as the skeletons from Geoff's closet came tumbling out. Will Tim discover the shocking news about his dad's lies, and if so how can wily Geoff talk his way out of this one to keep his son on side?

