The upcoming drama sees Steve begging Eileen not to throw Abi and Seb out on the Street. Eileen begrudgingly agrees, but only on the condition that he breaks off his engagement to Tracy. But it looks as though Steve will not compromise where his love life is concerned, hence Eileen and Dev dragging Steve to the Bistro and warning him that by marrying Tracy, he'll be making the biggest mistake of his life.

The trouble is that Tracy walks in just as Eileen and Dev are continuing their character assassination of her. Tracy is left fuming to realise that Eileen is trying to break them up. But will her tactics work? And will Steve be in any mood to listen?