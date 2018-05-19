Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) will continue to be haunted by the past in Monday's Coronation Street when she becomes the victim of a twisted prank. Having already been spooked by crank phone calls that find the person on the other end of the line remaining silent, poor Eileen looks set to face more misery when she makes a shock discovery on the doorstep of Number Eleven early next week.

After returning home, Eileen is horrified to see two blokes carrying her furniture out and loading it into an awaiting van. When Eileen demands to know what's going on, one of the workers explains that someone called Pat booked a house clearance and gave them a key. Shaken, Eileen orders them to leave.