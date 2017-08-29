The upcoming drama sees Will invite Maria (Samia Longchambon) for lunch at the Bistro, only to then plant drugs in the first-aid box while no one is looking. Taking out his phone, he then calls in a tip-off to the police...

Later on, having found the stash, Michelle tries to dispose of the drugs while Kate and Daniel attempt to stall the investigating officers. For his part, Will can't help but watch the drama with barely disguised glee.

Later on, a furious Michelle decides to exact revenge on Rich, the no-good dealer who used to supply Robert with cocaine.

Tearing round to Rich's house, Michelle finds she can contain her fury no longer, little realising that she's venting her anger on the wrong person entirely.

So, will Rich make Michelle see that she has the wrong man? And how long will it be before Will's scheming is revealed?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

