According to a spokesperson, the episodes will see Ed shrug off the comments until his sons Michael and James take issue with the abuse - highlighting the generational difference of opinion regarding the line between banter and what are clearly racist comments.

Ed eventually addresses Don during an opening party for the new Bistro, while the storyline is also set to focus on Ed's own prejudices regarding his son's homosexuality.

Baroness Lawrence was heavily involved in plans for the storyline, acting as a script advisor and visiting the set to observe some of the episodes' central scenes.

It was originally planned for the episodes to be aired on April 22nd to mark Stephen Lawrence Day, but changes to the broadcasting schedule brought about by the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in a later transmission date.

Producer Iain Macleod said: ”It is a huge privilege to have someone of the standing of Baroness Lawrence consult with us on this episode.

"I really believe that her input, and the contributions of the cast playing the Bailey family as we workshopped the scripts, have resulted in an episode with real weight and authenticity."

