"I said it was up to the writers to do whatever they think is best for the character," said Rush. "Even if the door is shut permanently - I wasn't bothered either way."

Asked if she'd ever reprise the role of Anna, Rush replied: "Well, it would depend on whether Anna is dead or alive."

The character of Anna is currently in prison after being framed by villainous Pat Phelan following Seb's recent fall from his window cleaner's ladder.

But scenes to be shown later this month will see Anna collapse and be rushed to hospital, only for her to then escape wearing a stolen coat. "Security isn't great in the hospital and the staff are unassuming with little Anna and mistakenly think that she won't run away."

Viewers can expect the plotline to take various twists and turns before Rush goes, but speaking about life after Coronation Street, the star had this to say:

"I took about two years to make the decision to go. The show has been really good to me - I've been really lucky and had great storylines and feel highly respected by my colleagues.

"So it's scary to leave a lovely job like this, but I just want to be creative again somewhere else."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of this week's drama on Coronation Street below

