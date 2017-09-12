Now, events look set to come to a head after Michelle makes a disturbing discovery at Will's home.

The upcoming drama sees Will follow Michelle as she pays a visit to see Robert (Tristan Gemmill), who is currently languishing in jail after lashing out at Rich, the man he initially believed responsible for the persecution.

When Michelle emerges from the prison, she returns to her car, only to find a white rose (her symbol of late son Ruauri) on the bonnet. And guess who is on hand to give emotional support? Yes, you've guessed it - creepy, arch-manipulator Will.

Viewers will then see Will offering Michelle a shoulder to cry on as they head back to his house for a drink.

However, while alone in Will's living room, Michelle is shocked to stumble across a folder full of photos of her!

Suddenly aware that Will is the very man who's been making her life a misery, a horrified Michelle realises that she's in big trouble and has to call on an unlikely ally to help her.

But to whom will Michelle turn? And will she manage to make her escape from Will's clutches?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

