Now, any loyal Coronation Street fan knows that there's a large-scale disaster in the offing next week. Yes, a minibus carrying the staff of Underworld is going to flip over and be left dangling over a precipice.

But will everyone make it out alive? Or has somebody sewn their last piece of underwear? And if all the factory workers are going to end up in hospital, then who'll be making sure that the orders go out on time?