Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 21st December 2020 - 1st January 2021.

Monday 21st December - 7:30pm, ITV

Panic descends when Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) goes missing after being told by Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) they are moving to London. Can she and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) find their son? Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) threatens David he'll report Shona for breaking into the bistro if he tries to stop the planning application going through, Paul Foreman puts Will (Ben Hackett) before boyfriend Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), and Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) is quizzed by the police about Rick's watch.

Monday 21st December - 8:30pm, ITV

Nick tells an upset Sam he can't live with him and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson). Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) comforts Billy when he feels abandoned by Paul. David tells Shona their marriage is beyond saving, Gary lies to Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) when she asks if Rick is still alive, and Gemma Winters (Dolly-Rose Campbell) gets a stall at the Christmas market.

More like this

Wednesday 23rd December - 7:30pm, ITV

The police question Gary and reveal they believe Rick's dead body has been buried in the woods. Can he talk his way out of trouble? Leanne gets upset when Sam plays with Oliver's music box, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is thrilled when David tells her it's over with Shona, and Todd worries his manipulation will be exposed when Paul says he can't keep lying to Billy.

Wednesday 23rd December - 8:30pm, ITV

Gary is released due to a lack of evidence. Back on the street he has an explosive showdown with Sarah where they discuss Rick's murder - overheard by Maria, who throws her husband out when he can't refuses to tell her the truth. Natasha agrees to let Sam live with Nick, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) encourage Shona to fight for David, and Billy warns Paul he can't trust Todd.

Christmas Eve - 7:45pm, ITV

Gary has spent the night in the furniture shop, and insists to a stressed Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) he hasn't heard from Rick when she gets a Christmas card from her dad. Will Maria believe his lies or is the game finally up?

Also, Toyah and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) prepare for the arrival of their first foster baby as Nick makes plans to move in with Sam, fuelling Leanne's grief for Oliver. Plus, David wants to remain friends with Shona but she's struggling with his decision, and the family are shocked to learn the couple have split.

Christmas Day - 7pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

The big day starts badly for the Platts when Lily is rushed to hospital after getting a jewellery bead stuck up her nose! Seeing how much the kids rely on Shona, David has second thoughts about their split and admits he still loves her, reassuring his wife he's not interested in newcomer Daisy. The reunited couple recreate their wedding day, as snow falls on the cobbles…

Elsewhere, Toyah and Imran feel out of their depth with the baby and get parenting tips from Gemma, while Leanne shuts the world out and spends Christmas alone.

Monday 28th December - 7:30pm (60-minute episode)

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) finds a disheveled Peter in Victoria gardens throwing up and calls an ambulance. At the hospital, doctors warn he could have liver failure - will he live to see in the new year?

Toyah is heartbroken when baby Mason is collected by social services, having bonded with the bubba. Sarah is fearful of what Adam will tell the police about Gary and Rick, and Todd tries to make Billy jealous by dating Paul's boss at the helpline.

Wednesday 30th December - 7:30pm (60-minute episode)

Paul is arrested after running to Will's rescue and assaulting a man he believes is his dad. Todd supports a grateful Billy and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) as Paul is locked up, not realising who really put him behind bars…

Ken Barlow (William Roache) begs Peter not to give up as his condition worsens, Imran rejects taking in another baby without consulting Toyah, and Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) accuses Gary of digging up Rick's body in front of Faye Windass (Ellie Leach).

New Year's Eve - 8:30pm, ITV

Sarah and Adam put 2020 behind them and decide to get back together. Ray and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) make Nick a new offer for Underworld which leaves him conflicted. Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) wrestles with reminders of his childhood, Todd fumes when Paul is released and makes amends with Billy, and Peter discharges himself from hospital.

New Year's Day - 8pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

While Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) is branded a traitor for swapping sides, the residents celebrate when the council reject Ray's development. However, the bullying businessman tells Debbie he's not beaten yet… What has he got up his sleeve?

Elsewhere, Carla Connor (Alison King) is shocked at the extent of Peter's health problems and begs him to let her look after him. Peter insists it's too late, but can Carla change his mind? Plus, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Tim organise a fun run for Oliver's charity.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.