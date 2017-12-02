But even Ches seems to be back on track with his girlfriend, he’s still nursing an obvious grievance towards Ken’s son.

In the run-up to Christmas, Chesney will be seen popping the question to Sinead at the Bistro in front of a devastated Daniel. And when Sinead apologises for his insensitivity, Ches is left unnerved.

Suddenly clutching his stomach, Chesney then fakes food poisoning and runs out of the Bistro, claiming that someone must have tampered with his meal.

When Sinead later wonders if it was Daniel, Chesney acts shocked at the thought but tells Robert to sack Daniel or he’ll tell the press about the food poisoning.

All of this will eventually lead to a confrontation in the back yard of the Rovers that sees Daniel accuse Ches of being jealous because he knows that underneath it all, he knows that Sinead is still in love with him!

But Corrie fans can expect Sinead to be left stunned when she later finds her fella with blood oozing out of his nose. With Chesney refusing to call the police, it’s left to Sinead to tell the Barlows that Daniel has attacked Chesney. But how will the Barlows react to this latest act of violence?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

