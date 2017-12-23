As has been reported, Carla is set to embark on a steamy romance with Daniel - a move that is sure to leave her ex-lover Peter feeling very disgruntled indeed.

A Corrie source told The Sun recently: "On her return to the cobbles this Christmas, Carla will really stir things up by sleeping with Daniel, Pete's half-brother.

"Peter will find out when Daniel starts boasting about how steamy things are getting between him and Carla. Peter tries to play it like he doesn't care, but he clearly does and Daniel takes great pleasure in winding him up, knowing their history together."

You can watch the scene from Wednesday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all the Christmas and New Year drama on Coronation Street

