Jenny, who must be slightly bemused at her husband's insistence they drop everything, worries they won't be able to arrange anyone to cover them until Carla steps in and offers to run the bar with partner Peter Barlow (who was former landlord of the Rovers with ex Toyah Battersby).

So as relieved Johnny and Jenny prepare to say 'au revoir' Mr Connor has a furtive, and highly uncomfortable, confrontation with Scott. On the face of it the fellas acknowledge and play down the fact they used to know each other, but in private it's clear their link is something quite sinister and that nobody wants exposed…

Sensing his worry about letting the cat out of the bag, Scott reassures Johnny there are no hard feelings about what went on in the past - but what was it? You can read RadioTimes.com's theories here…

More like this

It looks like we'll have to wait until Johnny returns from his French sojourn before we get more info on his and Scott's secret, but meanwhile we have the prospect of Carla becoming temporary boss of the Rovers Return after a quiet few months on screen.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod hinted earlier this year he was keen to put the fan favourite back at the heart of the show: "Following her mental health story in 2019 I've got an appetite to see Carla back in the saddle and regain her status as Queen of the cobbles," he told us.

"In the spring we discover something about her 'lost weekend', where she went missing during her breakdown after Rana's death, that we haven't known previously and will plant a seed of friction between her and Peter."

Could Scott be the catalyst for this twist? Are Johnny's fears at his presence linked to a desire to protect Carla from something she's not even aware of? Whatever happens, we're seeing this as Carla's audition to run the Rovers full-time. Surely it's got to happen one of these days…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.