Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 21 March then see Carla persuading Ali to join her at Roy's flat and plying him with wine as she bids to get him to change his opinion of Michelle.

But Carla is left shocked when Ali admits that he's always had a crush on her before leaning in for a kiss! How will Carla react to Ali making a move?

Speaking to Radio Times last year, Coronation Street boss Kate Oates teased that things wouldn't be plain sailing for Carla and Michelle: "What we'll have are these two strong Connor women - Carla and Michelle - on opposing sides and in conflict for a change."

More like this

So could Ali end up being the catalyst for the fracturing of their friendship? And where do Carla's loyalties ultimately lie?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.