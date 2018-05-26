But actor Connor McIntyre says we shouldn't be counting Phelan out just yet: "Gary really should have just told the police where Phelan was hiding, but fate has dictated this whole thing to be resolved where it started – on the cobbles, full circle. Gary has trapped Phelan, as he has done to other people, and that won’t go down well. Gary is pushing all the wrong buttons!”

Speaking about his chance to be a part of Phelan's last stand, actor Mikey North - who plays Gary - added: "Gary, Phelan and planks of wood always seem to end up together. It's nice that it's come full circle and to be there at the end."

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.