Pat Phelan's reign of terror has seen him kill off Andy Carver, Vinny Ashford and Luke Britton, while last week's episodes saw him ensure that Anna Windass was sent to prison for a crime she didn't commit.

In a recent survey of more than 4000 RadioTimes.com readers, 94 per cent said that they were ready for the bad guy builder to get his comeuppance. And it seems that they won't have to wait long to get their wish as Phelan bows out in dramatic style.

"There'll be a few twists and turns - we have some stunts coming up, which will be exciting," the Corrie producer added.

Speaking to RT last year about fan reaction to his character, Connor McIntyre said: “They’re very cool. They get it. And there’s a certain sense of ownership about it – if you’re a Corrie fan, you enjoy your villain. Knowing full well that he’ll inevitably get his comeuppance. It’s a very moral universe – and quite right too."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

