Gareth, though, tells Billy to keep his mouth shut or he’ll personally make sure he pays the price! With the threats ringing in his ears, what will the Corrie vicar decide to do next?

Watch the scene from Wednesday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's episodes of Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.