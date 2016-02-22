Bethany will then be seen venting her anger at Sarah's baby shower, where she hurls the cake at the wall and tells Sarah that she doesn't want to be a part of life with the son of Callum.

After suggesting that Sarah puts the baby up for adoption, Bethany flees the house and is soon crying on the shoulder of Todd. But just as she's about to reveal all about the abuse she's received, Jason turns up and scuppers her plans.

Later that night, Bethany apologises to Sarah for her behaviour and reconciles with her. But further trauma is to come when Bethany then starts to receive one intimidatory text after another.

More like this

Sobbing her heart out, will Bethany end up confiding in Sarah? Or is the beleaguered teen set to suffer in silence?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.