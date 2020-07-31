1. Geoff targets Alya

Corrie's coercive control storyline has been one of the biggest talking points of 2020, and the plot plunges into even darker territory as the nights draw in. The shock return of Geoff's ex, and Tim's real mum, Elaine exposes secrets of the Metcalfes' past, and later this year Alya Nazir finds herself the next target of her gran's gruesome husband and his manipulative mind games. What sick revenge is he planning for Alya? And will Yasmeen Metcalfe get her day in court after her heart attack postponed her trial?

2. Nick lies about meeting an old flame

Nick Tilsley has a surprise reunion with ex-girlfriend Natasha Blakeman in September but is keen to keep the chance meeting a secret from partner Leanne Battersby, what with Oliver's illness. Trying to erase the past proves difficult for the factory boss, as he's reminded of the toxic way his romance with troubled Natasha ended in 2010 after she aborted his baby then lied about still being pregnant. What chaos will she cause this time round?

3. Leanne's desperate measures

Oliver Battersby's battle with mitochondrial disease edges further to an inevitably tragic conclusion throughout the coming months, but a new twist could change everything. Determined to give her dying son the best chance she can against his incurable illness, Lee resorts to some desperate and shocking measures that threaten to tear the street's most established families apart. With some fans predicting an affair between Leanne and Oliver's dad Steve, could this be one of the consequences of the little lad's struggle?

4. Todd's return is a shock for Eileen

Todd Grimshaw skipped town in 2017 after attacking a copper, in a hastily-devised exit plot following the swift departure of actor Bruno Langley. The character is set to be reintroduced but recast - no news on who is playing him yet, but Eileen's errant son will be seen again this autumn after three years on the run. Todd left behind boyfriend Billy Mayhew and foster child Summer Spellman, who will no doubt have questions when he reappears.

5. Johnny haunted by the past

We were on the verge of discovering something about the shady past of Rovers landlord Johnny Connor before lockdown paused production, but the storyline involving his old mate Scott could well be picked up again later this year. Corrie tells us Johnny will be forced to confront some old ghosts when he returns to Weatherfield from visiting granddaughter Susie in France, which we're betting involves the mysterious Scott who has a link to the Connors bordering on the creepy.

6. Daniel's new heartbreak

Widowed Daniel Osbourne faces the anniversary of wife Sinead's tragic death from cancer this October, which only fuels his ill-advised romance with sex worker Nicky. Paying the prostitute to wear his dead wife's clothes and listen to him talk about happier times isn't helping Daniel move on, and as his projection of grief spirals into obsessive behaviour he tries to convince Nicky they belong together. Does she feel the same way? Worried by the intensity of this new, unconventional romance, Daniel's family fear for his state of mind.

7. Sinkhole in the street!

David Platt is still trying to salvage his marriage to Shona Platt following her amnesia after getting shot last Christmas. However, as if trying to remind his missus of happier times she can't even remember having happened wasn't hard enough, David and the rest of the clan have more pressing things on their mind when a sinkhole appears in their back garden, causing big problems for the entire community!

8. Abi's new enemy

Reformed criminal Abi Franklin thinks she's found her happy ending with lover Kevin Webster as she moves in with him and young Jack, despite the sadness of her twins moving to Australia with their new adopted family. Abi will be gripped by her demons and painful past this autumn, and will also clash with Kev's bolshy sister Debbie Webster who pops back to Weatherfield after making her first appearance in 34 years last October.

9. Wedding bells at the Baileys

Michael Bailey tries to get his act together and do the decent thing by proposing to baby mama Grace. Yearning to settle down and be a proper family for young daughter Tianna, well-meaning Michael thinks it's time to grow up and pop the question, but what will the response be from frosty Grace?

10. 60th anniversary

The pandemic-induced lockdown forced Corrie to rethink some aspects of their upcoming 60th birthday (9th December 2020), but producer Iain MacLeod insists the broad plan is in place ahead of the big autumn build-up to the milestone: "We've had to strip out the 'Hollywood spectacular' elements for the 60th as we didn't have time to build and install we had originally planned. Beneath that we still have some very strong stories at the centre, including a focus on the importance of community and a huge human interest story emerging from a current plot which has been very engaging. And a classic salacious love triangle!" So no live episode then - but we want to know if Gail's sinkhole will feature.

