As long-time viewers know, Claudia - who exited in 2011 - is the owner of rival salon Perm Suspect, while smooth-talking charmer Lewis made off with a sizeable chunk of cash belonging to the Platts in 2013.

Show bosses are currently remaining tight lipped about what brings the pair back to Weatherfield, but we can't help but hope that at least one of the characters will be tied to the current Coronation Street plotline involving medium Rosemary (Sophie Thompson).

With Rosemary having seemingly managed to get in touch with the spirits of Alf Roberts, Richard Hillman and Ivy Tilsley, we wouldn't rule out her being in cahoots with either Lewis or Claudia in an elaborate scam to hoodwink Audrey and Gail.

More like this

So, is Rosemary just one part of a long con that will climax with Lewis resurfacing once again? Or could she be plotting with Claudia to wind Audrey up?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below. Beneath that, there's our exclusive Week in Weatherfield review show

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.