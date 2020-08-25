When he turns up there in upcoming scenes and Alya once again tries to make him leave, he gleefully tells her that she has no legal leg to stand on and that there is nothing she can do.

But Geoff's latest scheme to inflict misery does not just end with his presence, he swiftly announces his plan to apply for an alcohol licence and while Alya is rattled, she is confident that he will not be able to go through with it as he will need permission from Yasmeen.

But Geoff soon has news for her that leaves her reeling and not only that, he begins cancelling shifts so that she is left alone to deal with the workload and the pressure soon gets to her. Alya ends up ordering all the customers to leave and then, in a fit of rage, begins to smash everything she can get her hands on.

More like this

While Geoff is delighted at what he has caused, is this about to make Tim (Joe Duttine) finally take notice of the kind of person his dad really is?

Coronation Street is continuing its 50 per cent episode reduction for the moment, but that is due to change as from mid-next month we will be back to 6 episodes per week- with sister soap, Emmerdale, also going back to its regular output at the same time.

Currently, Corrie airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm only, but without the double helping at 8.30pm on each of those days. Emmerdale airs the same days at 7.00pm but used to be on every weeknight, with a sixth episode showing at 8.00pm on a Thursday double bill.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.