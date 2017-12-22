Corrie drama filmed prior to Langley's dismissal continued to be shown, with Todd's appearance at a school carol concert marking the last time the character will be seen.

Script rewrites then resulted in a night-time scene featuring Todd pulling up in a car (though we never actually saw him behind the wheel), ordering young Summer inside the car and zooming away, to the obvious shock and surprise of Eileen.

Viewers are meant to think that Todd has acted impulsively in taking Summer out of fear that the child's grandmother Geraldine would be taking custody of the girl. A subsequent scene will see Eileen be told that Todd has given the authorities the slip after he punches a police officer.

For his own crimes, Langley was given a 12-month community order (including 40 days of rehabilitation activity). He was also ordered to wear an electronic tag, adhere to a curfew and pay out £250 compensation to his victims. The actor must also sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

